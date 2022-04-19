Camila Cabello reveals ditching 'The Voice' auditions to 'fall in love' with Harry Styles

Camila Cabello, after breaking up with Shawn Mendes, is spilling the beans on her crush on Harry Styles.

The Fifth Harmony alum on Monday joined James Corden to take a drive for his famed show’s Carpool Karaoke.

The Senorita singer said that she ditched The Voice auditions with hopes to fall in love with the One Direction alum on X-Factor.

“This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously it’s like 10 years ago but I literally was like, I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time,” she said.

“It wasn’t like marriage,” she corrected herself, adding that she thought the pair would “fall in love.”

Talking about her journey from Cub, Cabello shed light on crossing the Mexican border with her mom who “had basically the clothes on her back. Barely any money did not speak English.”

“I remember my family saying, ‘you’re going to Disneyworld. I had no idea what was happening,” she recalled.







