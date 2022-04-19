Elon Musk insists he doesn't even own a house 'right now'

Elon Musk might be a billionaire but knows how to keep his expenses at the lowest as the Space X founder recently claimed that he doesn't even own a house currently.

During his recent conversation with TED’s Chris Anderson on Saturday (released last night), the Tesla mogul insisted that his personal consumption is not as high as people think.

“It would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case.'

He continued, “In fact, I don't even own a home right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places.”

"If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms,” Musk dished out.

“I don't have a yacht. I really don't take vacations. It's not as though my personal consumption is high.

“I mean the one exception is a plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work,” he added.



