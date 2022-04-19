Kendrick Lamar announces album release date after 5-year hiatus

Kendrick is all set to drop new music this summer, with the rapper’s new album expected to release in May

The 34-year-old rapper on Monday turned to the internet to announce that he will be releasing his much-awaited fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, after a five-year-long hiatus.

The announcement came in a document shared on his ‘oklama’ website, which stated: “The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA.”

The document, addressed from ‘The Language Enterprises’, only included the album name and release date.

“All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only,” the document also said.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will mark Lamar’s first full album since 2017’s DAMN, which went on to cement its status as one of the best albums of the time.

It managed to score the rapper five Grammy Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Music.

DAMN also included Lamar’s first chart-topping solo song, Humble, which went seven-times platinum.