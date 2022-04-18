BTS flies back to South Korea, V poses in front of private jet 

Music sensation k-pop band BTS gets ready to leave for South Korea after performing their much-awaited concert PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE in Las Vegas.
The Butter hitmaker band’s member V took to his social media handle to share updates with his millions of fans.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim Tae-hyung aka V dropped his stunning snaps clicked in front of the private jet. He was sporting a casual look while dressed in a white shirt and shorts, paired along with his personally designed muted brown Boston bag.
Within no time, BTS’ fans, the ARMYs flooded the Twitter ‘Have a Safe Flight’ & ‘BTS is Coming’ hashtags, making them trend worldwide.
Meanwhile, band leader RM has decided to stay back in Vegas, reportedly. Therefore 6 out of 7 members have finally made their journey back to their homeland.
Furthermore, the Grammy-nominated band has finally announced the release date of their long-awaited comeback. According to an official statement, the band’s upcoming studio album will release on June 10.
