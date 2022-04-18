Prince Harry, Meghan Markle flanked by unarmed security in the Netherlands

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games and according to reports, the royal couple were seen flanked by a number of security guards on day two of the games.

According to The Daily Star, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen with a total of five security guards after it was reported that they would be provided with ‘VVIP’ status by the Dutch police.

Despite the VVIP status, Harry and Meghan were denied the permission to have their guards carry firearms and so, their security personnel appeared unarmed as they escorted the couple to the event.

The publication also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan were “being guarded by a high-level multi-agency protection programme” for their trip.

The couple’s visit to the Netherlands comes as Prince Harry is embroiled in a legal battle with the UK Home Office after he was stripped of his armed security service upon his withdrawal from the royal family.



