Keanu Reeves' 'heart-to-heart' relationship with Alexandra Grant takes a new turn

Keanu Reeves is all-set to take his wedding vows with Alexandra Grant as the Matrix star has proposed to his ladylove.



The Hollywood A-lister sparked a massive buzz in March when he was spotted selecting diamond rings at a jewellery store in Los Angeles.

The speculations have turned out to be true as the 57-year-old actor is looking forward to walking down the aisle soon.

“Keanu popped the question after they returned home from Europe, where he was filming back-to-back movies, and she was there the whole time to support him,” an insider spilt to OK! adding that his packed schedule made him realize that he can’t live without Grant.

“It was a heart-to-heart with Sandra that finally inspired him to put a ring on it,” shared the source, “and he’s so happy that he did.”

Moreover, the publication also claimed that the 49-year-old visual artist is planning her wedding ceremony “which will be very laid-back and take place outdoors before a small group of family and friends.”

The source further added, “Of course, they’re writing their own vows — and no doubt it will get very emotional.”

“Alexandra is a huge light in his life. Everyone can see how she fills him with joy,” it added.