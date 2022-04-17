Prince Charles highlights suffering of ‘innocent victims of conflict’ in Easter message

Prince Charles, heir to British throne, in his Easter message has highlighted the sufferings of the ‘innocent victims of conflict’.



The Clarence House shared the message of the Prince of Wales on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

In his Easter message, Prince Charles says, “"This year I had the enormous privilege of representing Her Majesty The Queen at the Service for Maundy Thursday, when Christians remember that humility and sacrifice are at the heart of our faith.

"Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future – and in need of a welcome, of rest, and of kindness.

"Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home.

"But amidst all this sadness and inhumanity, it has been profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship.

"This Easter, as always, we are reminded of Our Lord’s timeless example of goodness in the face of suffering, of courage in the face of fear, of faith in the face of despair. His light triumphed in that dark time. I pray with all my heart that his inspiring example might help us all dispel the darkness of the world...”



