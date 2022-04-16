 
close
Saturday April 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Zayn Malik shows off his ripped physique in new shirtless photo

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has been quiet on social media since he split from supermodel Gigi Hadid

By Web Desk
April 16, 2022
Zayn Malik shows off his ripped physique in new shirtless photo
Zayn Malik shows off his ripped physique in new shirtless photo

 Popular British singer Zayn Malik left fans in awe with the jaw-dropping snap of his chiseled body on social media.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app on Friday, the former One Direction alum shared a photo of himself showing off his back tattoos in a rare post six months after his shock split from Gigi Hadid.

The picture is surely an eye-candy for his fans however, the 29-year-old songwriter didn't include a comment with his shirtless snap but was soon inundated with messages from concerned fans.

"We love you so much! Hope you’re well," one fan account commented.

While another added: "Can’t wait for new music".

The solo singer released his last album Nobody Is Listening over a year ago in January 2021 - but it only reached number 17 on the UK chart.

The father-of-one, 29, split from model Gigi Hadid - who he shares baby daughter Khai with - in October.