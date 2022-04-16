Zayn Malik shows off his ripped physique in new shirtless photo

Popular British singer Zayn Malik left fans in awe with the jaw-dropping snap of his chiseled body on social media.
Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app on Friday, the former One Direction alum shared a photo of himself showing off his back tattoos in a rare post six months after his shock split from Gigi Hadid.
The picture is surely an eye-candy for his fans however, the 29-year-old songwriter didn't include a comment with his shirtless snap but was soon inundated with messages from concerned fans.
"We love you so much! Hope you’re well," one fan account commented.
While another added: "Can’t wait for new music".
The solo singer released his last album Nobody Is Listening over a year ago in January 2021 - but it only reached number 17 on the UK chart.
The father-of-one, 29, split from model Gigi Hadid - who he shares baby daughter Khai with - in October.
