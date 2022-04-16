Prince Harry rift is an 'open wound' for Prince William

Prince Harry recent visit to the UK has renewed conjectures about his relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Two years after quitting at senior royals, one year since Oprah explosive interview and a fresh snub at Prince Philip's memorial, Harry has surely upset his dear old brother with his actions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were on a ski trip with their kids when Harry landed in Windsor. The Duke of Sussex was able to meet father Charles and step-mother Camilla but left the country without meeting William.

Richard Kaye writes in Daily Mail: "The Duke of Cambridge has been his brother’s biggest critic, dismayed by allegations of bullying of royal staff and of claims of racism, and as a result a rift has opened up between them."

"He has not seen Harry since the two jointly unveiled a statue of their mother outside Kensington Palace last July and contact since has been sporadic," he adds.

"‘He doesn’t like talking about Harry,’ says a friend of the duke. ‘He says it gives him a headache.’

"The breach between them is an open wound that has still not remotely begun to heal. William is especially uneasy about Harry’s book deal amid fears that both he and his wife Kate will be in the cross-hairs.

"‘He understands the need for reconciliation and all that, but at the same time he worries about his father being “ambushed” by Harry.’

Before concluding, Richard iterated: "It is not believed that Harry and Meghan met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their 24 hours on British soil. William and Harry's relationship has been at rock bottom since Harry pressed the nuclear button on his royal life."