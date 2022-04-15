Prince William’s snubbing Prince Harry's UK visit was 'significant', says expert

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret trip to the UK on Friday and while they met the Queen and Prince Charles in Windsor, notably missing from the reunion were Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Harry and Meghan’s first UK trip since 2020 came while on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

William’s absence from the family reunion has been much talked about already, after all the brothers are said to be in the midst of an ice-cold rift.

Now, royal expert Robert Jobson says William’s absence from the pivotal moment was ‘significant’, telling The Mirror: “Significantly, Prince William and Catherine were not involved in these ‘clear the air’ chats.”

“Hopefully, in time the royal brothers too can break bread and end this new war of the Wales’s, which is in danger of turning into one of the fictional soap style dramas Meghan used to star in,” added Jobson.

The royal commentator further said: “For William to do that, however, Harry will have to show that he (and his team of PR image gurus and advisers) can keep their counsel at this early and delicate stage. If not, this promising development would all have been for nothing.”

Meanwhile, Jobson also shared that the fact that the Queen and Charles agreed to meet Harry and Meghan on such short notice shows that there is some progress on the ongoing saga of Harry and Meghan's row with the Firm.”