Priyanka Chopra opens up her thought process as a ‘new parent’

File Footage

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared her experience and thought process about ‘being a new parent’.



In an interview with YouTube star and talk show host Lilly Singh, the Quantico actress spoke about how she wants to be as a mother, and what do’s and don’ts she's following while raising her child.

“I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life,” the global star asserted.

Priyanka also ensured that she would never impose her desires, fear or insecurities on her daughter.

Screengrab from the chat show

The diva stated that “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child.”

The Sky is Pink actress further shared that her parents would never enforce any decision on her and would believe in not controlling her, rather giving her wings.

“My parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January who was born via surrogacy this year.

The couple has yet to reveal the name of a baby girl to the media.

Besides, on the work front, the actress has several projects in the pipeline including the Citadel, Text For You, and the Jee Le Zaraa.