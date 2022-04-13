Prince Andrew could pen memoir ‘if backed into a corner’?

Prince Andrew reportedly holds ‘major play’ as Duke might consider a tell-all memoir if he ends up backed into a corner’.
This warning has been issued by royal author Phil Dampier who dubs this year the “golden age for royal books.”
According to Express UK he was quoted saying, “If he is backed into a corner and needs money who knows?”
“After all, Prince Charles co-operated with the Jonathan Dimbleby biography of him to get his message across, Diana was behind Andrew Morton’s book and Fergie of course has written several books.”
He also added, “Andrew might feel he could explain some of his actions which might pave the way for a return to public life in a couple of years.”
“I doubt it will work, but I know he wants to make a comeback, and after all, what is he supposed to do with the rest of his life?”
Hours before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehndi function, Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen throwback
Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor this week
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, with Pooja Bhatt arriving in style
Prince Harry’s unwillingness to visit his home and family in the UK has ‘nothing to do with security’
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly take a break for 15 days for wedding rituals as per Punjabi tradition
Sonam Kapoor treats fans with new pictures from pregnancy shoot with Anand Ahuja