Prince Andrew could pen memoir ‘if backed into a corner’?

Prince Andrew reportedly holds ‘major play’ as Duke might consider a tell-all memoir if he ends up backed into a corner’.

This warning has been issued by royal author Phil Dampier who dubs this year the “golden age for royal books.”

According to Express UK he was quoted saying, “If he is backed into a corner and needs money who knows?”



“After all, Prince Charles co-operated with the Jonathan Dimbleby biography of him to get his message across, Diana was behind Andrew Morton’s book and Fergie of course has written several books.”

He also added, “Andrew might feel he could explain some of his actions which might pave the way for a return to public life in a couple of years.”

“I doubt it will work, but I know he wants to make a comeback, and after all, what is he supposed to do with the rest of his life?”