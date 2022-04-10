Meghan Markle, Prince Harry savaged over ‘paradoxical’ archetype trademark bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed for trying to make a paradoxical bid over archetypes trademark after fighting Queen over the use of the word ‘royal’.
Richard Eden savaged the duo, in an interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
=He was quoted saying, “I should point out the paradox here that when the Queen stopped Harry and Meghan using the word royal because they used to have Sussex Royal for their social media.”
Especially since “Prince Harry actually put out a statement saying that no, the Queen doesn't own the word royal, we could challenge it.”
“So they're challenging the use of the word royal but they're trying to own a word like archetype.”
