Idris Elba reveals bitter truth of his life

Idris Elba surprised everyone as he admitted that he used to sell drugs in the past, at one stage counting comedian Dave Chappelle among his customers.



The British actor, who is currently promoting his role in animated sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, said his showbiz career stalled when he first moved to America, leaving him struggling for cash.

The 49-year-old star did a number of "things I'm not proud of" in that time, before breaking out with his role as underworld figure Stringer Bell on The Wire.

Elba told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast: "I moved to America and it all just fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years. And in that time period, I did a lot of things. Some things I'm not proud of, but I did a lot of things."

He added: "I used to sell weed. Can I say that on the show?"

Elba said: "I did that for a little bit just to help pay the way, I DJed quite a bit.

"I was a doorman at Caroline's Comedy Club, which is fascinating now when I meet the comedians that — you kind of remember the tall English guy with the funny accent and the little hair.

Idris Elba went on to say: "Dave Chappelle remembers me because he used to buy weed from me. Anyway, moving on."