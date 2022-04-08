Ezra Miller to stay in ‘The Flash’ despite harassment charges?

Ezra Miller is expected to stay in The Flash as Warner Bros. denied the report of holding an ‘emergency meeting to discuss the actor’s future in the DCEU after they were arrested over disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii.

Following Miller’s arrest, the reports surfaced that the studio is considering replacing the actor in upcoming projects including DC appearances.

However, IGN has claimed that a source from the studio refuted the speculations around the emergency meeting.

“The source said that this meeting never took place and dismissed the reports as an exaggeration,” it reported.

Miller landed in legal trouble just ahead of one of the biggest movie releases of next year.

Their questionable actions have not only caused trouble for themselves but have also put the franchise in danger.

Miller has previously made an appearance in two canon DCEU projects including Justice League and Peacemaker.

The Flash is slated to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.