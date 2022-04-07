Gwen Stefani reveals she lost ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Angelina Jolie

Singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she once auditioned for ‘Mrs. Smith’ part in the 2005 hit action movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, the role was later, played by Angelina Jolie.

The Rich Girl crooner, 52, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, recalled that she almost got the shot for the role played by Jolie opposite Brad Pitt in Mr & Mrs. Smith.

During a game of Burning Questions on the DeGeneres show, she was asked by the host, "What movie role have you auditioned for that people would be surprised to know?"

Responding to the question, the Luxurious singer said that she went in for the 2005 film, she added, "Angelina beat me!"

"Wow, that could have gone a whole different way," said DeGeneres, to which Stefani quipped, "That could've been a different story!"

However, according to PEOPLE magazine, this isn't the first time Stefani talked about auditioning for the action film.

In a 2008 interview with Vogue, the Don’t Speak singer said, "It was between me and Angelina Jolie, and I'm like, 'Oh, great. I got a shot here.'"