Ghislaine Maxwell poked fun at Princess Diana, bragged about making her 'cry'

Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly hated Princess Diana.

Daughter of a media tycoon, Maxwell has been found guilty of supplying young girls on to rich men on behalf of Epstein. A victim of the team, Maria Farmer, now shares her ordeal in a new interview.

BBC documentary ‘House of Maxwell’ also links Maxwell to Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, narrating how the socialist was downright abusive towards the Duke's family member, Princess Diana.

Ms Farmer told The Sun: “Ghislaine’s like: ‘Look, there we made her [Diana] cry, isn’t that funny? We hated Diana'"

“That’s what she said. I was like: ‘Oh my god, that’s horrible’.

“They were very mean to her, like abusive, but they thought it was really funny. Very, very sick.”

Earlier, Jeffrey Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant also shared her traumatic experience with the duo.

“He fed off the terror. There was something about the energy of a girl being scared that he liked," she tells BBC.

She said: “Ghislaine was running the girls. You didn’t want to make them angry, it would have been very, very scary. No one even tried to stand up against them."