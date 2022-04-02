Prince Harry ‘overshadowed’ memorial with snub: ‘Silence dominated conversations’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s snub of Prince Philip’s memorial service completely “overshadowed” service and “dominated all conversations”.



This news has been revealed by Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English in her interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “Icertainly know from speaking to the few people I did in the congregation, that it was Harry was a big topic of conversation amongst them as well as Andrew.”

“People thought despite everything that had happened it was pretty poor form that he didn't go. There was a fantastic turnout of European royalty.”

“I think I counted almost 30 members of various royal families there, which I think shows you how loved and appreciated Philip was.”

“There was one person notable by their absence and that was Prince Harry. In one way I don't think it was a bad thing because everyone would have been looking at him.”

Before concluding she added, “Everyone would have been trying to assess his body language and the interactions he had with the rest of the family, given everything that has gone on.”