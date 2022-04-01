Travis Barker reflects on Oscars performance, this is all new to me'

Rock band star Travis Barker took gave an electrifying performance alongside music legends like Reba McEntire and Sheila E at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, held on March 27.

However, the Blink-182 drummer recently revealed that prior his performance at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, he faced quite an unfamiliar situation regarding his style at the event.

Barker, 46, who walked the red carpet with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, admitted that he was not use to go with all the glam attire for the night.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Barker said, "For me, I kind of have a uniform I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Marten."

"I get nervous playing in a suit," he said. "I'm so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free. I'm wondering if like, my stick is going to caught in the cuff?"

He also added, "I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I'll do whatever," he explained, sharing that even using chapstick on a Q-tip was "all new to him."

"I put lotion on, made sure my nails were cut, and made sure my lips were moisturized," he said. "I don't even know what to tell [the makeup artist] to do, because it's not in my pocket."