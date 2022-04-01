Grammys: Kanye West can still join at last minute after removed from performance lineup

US rapper Kanye West scored several nominations at the Grammys for his album ‘Donda’ -- and will face off with longtime nemesis Taylor Swift in the Album of the Year category, where she has her sole chance at Grammy gold for "evermore."



Swift did not submit "Fearless (Taylor´s Version)" -- her 2021 re-recording of her 2008 album -- for Grammy consideration, after winning four awards for the original in 2010.

The rap categories include West along with Nas, J. Cole and Tyler, the Creator -- but not Drake, who withdrew his two nominations in December without explanation.

In the past, the Canadian chart-topper had accused the Recording Academy, which he has long sparred with, of pigeonholing his music in the rap categories because he is Black.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will compete in the Best Rap Performance category, the only field in which the artists behind the smash "WAP" are in the running.

Korean pop juggernauts BTS scored one nomination in the pop categories for the huge commercial hit "Butter" -- less than expected for the massively popular boy band that has struggled to make inroads at the Grammys.

But BTS is slated to perform on the night watched as much for its staging as the actual awards, as will Rodrigo, Eilish, Batiste and H.E.R. along with Lil Nas X.

West, who has five total nominations, had reportedly been removed from the performance lineup over his sometimes troubling behavior, but some sources said he could still join the lineup at the last minute.

The mercurial West has for weeks been airing personal attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating West´s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old megastar also was barred on Instagram for 24 hours after insulting Grammy host Noah, who had said West was becoming "more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back." (AFP/Web Desk)