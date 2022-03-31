Bruce Willis 'cognitive skills' were compromised before he quit acting

Bruce Wills 'cognitive skills' were compromised before he quit acting

Bruce Willis had a hard time working when family announced his Aphasia diagnosis, a source tells Page Six.

“He was having cognitive problems, they all knew Bruce was having problems. Everybody knew, the cast and crew. His family has stepped in, they moved in to take care of him.”

Bruce, who was taking support from “earpieces, hearing things, for them to feed him the lines," during shootings, made it "increasingly difficult" for the people on camera.

“It became very apparent that he was having problems,” said the source. “So they’d use body doubles, not just for action [sequences], but for maximizing his screen time.”

Bruce's diagnosis was announced by his family on Wednesday, noting that the actor is now quitting the profession.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him"