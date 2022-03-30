Prince William, Charles ‘putting foot down’ to exclude Andrew from Jubilee

Prince Charles and Prince William have teamed up against Prince Andrew and are working hard to exclude her from Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in an interview with GB News.

There she admitted, “I think when the Jubilee comes, Prince Charles and Prince William are going to be very, very strong in saying that he's [Andrew] not there.”



“I think this Thanksgiving ceremony is full of emotion and full of sadness and marvel at what an amazing man the Duke of Edinburgh was.”

Before concluding she added, “But the Jubilee is, let's have fun and celebrate. I think then you can really put your foot down and say, 'mum, grandma - this is just not on'.”