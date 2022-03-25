Priyanka Chopra posts glam snaps from pre Oscars bash, ‘it filled me with pride’

Globally famed actress Priyanka Chopra felt great honor to co-host a pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, California, celebrating the South Asian excellence in cinema ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

For the star-studded event, Priyanka, who made her Hollywood debut with ABC drama Quantico, opted for a glamorous black sequined saree and channeled her inner desi-girl avatar.

On Thursday, the Bajirao Mastani star turned to her Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures from the event with fellow South Asian artists including Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari. In her post, PeeCee also spoke about feeling proud to be among them.

In her post, the Fashion girl wrote, "What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright."

During the event, the White Tiger diva was joined by her peers, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the Matrix: Resurrections actress, who has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child with husband Nick Jonas, via surrogate in January, will be next seen in web series Citadel and film Text For You.