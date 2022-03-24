Alec Baldwin signs major Christmas movies after Rust shooting hiatus

Alec Baldwin is putting career on priority after fatal Rust shooting.

The 63-year-old is ready to star in Italian Christmas movies, according to a report published by Deadline on Wednesday.

Baldwin will be joined by younger brother, William, to shoot two hybrid animated and live-action movies in Italy.

The movies are titled Kid Santa and Billie's Magical World.

The projects will be the actor's first after he accidentally fired live shots at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of film Rust in 2021.

It was earlier reported that Alec Baldwin tried his shot at having makers continue Rust shooting after Halyna Hutchins death.

In new court documents that have been filed by Baldwin's lawyers, it is claimed that the 63-year-old wanted to honour the late cinematographer by resuming the shooting.

Ever since the fatal incident on October 2021, Baldwin has maintained that he did not actually pull the trigger of the gun.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he told ABC News in December.

In the documents obtained by TMZ this week, the latest court fling states how Baldwin cannot be held financially accountable for the horrific incident.

“She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her,” it said.

“She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions. In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”