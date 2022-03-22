'Selfless pair' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of 'optics' before Oscars

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being mocked for their decision to skip Prince Philip memorial.

The Sussexes, who opted out of the event in fear of 'security threat' are now tipped to present a prestigious award at Oscars. While the veracity of the news has not yet been established, experts and journalists are warning Harry of the grave consequences if he decides to go.

Darren Grimes, activist and journalist, mocked the 'selfless' couple in a tweet.

“I just wish the media would leave this selfless pair alone to present Hollywood awards to an audience of millions in privacy!!!”

They added: “Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine.”

A US source reveals: “Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake.”

They said: “It’s still up in the air, but in all likelihood — especially in the wake of recent publicity — Harry won’t attend.

“It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the Royal Family if he did — he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.”