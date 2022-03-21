Sara Ali Khan’s intense gym routine gives major fitness goals: Watch

Sara Ali Khan’s intense gym routine gives major fitness goals

Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from sharing her weight loss journey; she is dedicated to keep her body in shape by keeping up a healthy lifestyle and strict gym routine.

The Bollywood diva is extremely passionate about exercising and the 26-year-old has never been seen skipping a day at the gym.

Recently, the Atrangi Re actress took to Instagram to share a short video compilation of her intense workout regime, confirming that she can do even the most insane routine with grace and ease.

In the video, the Simba actress is seen doing Pilates, core strength training, swimming, low-intensity cardio and kickboxing.

Take a look here:





The star captioned the post: “It’s about drive, power, we stay hungry, we devour… Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours."



Earlier, the Kedarnath actress had revealed that size zero has never been her priority, rather, her focus is to have a well-maintained body.