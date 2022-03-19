Lisa Kudrow spills if there is going to be a 'Friends' reboot

Lisa Kudrow says no one from the original Friends cast has plans for a show reboot.



Speaking to Where Is the Buzz in a recent interview, the actress ruled out the chances of starring in a new version of the iconic sitcom.

"I don't think there's going to be a Friends reboot," she began. "I mean, not with any of us in it."

"But a reboot... [if] they hire other actors? I would like to see that," Kudrow, 58, added. "I would love to see what the now-version of that would be."

Lisa's statement comes after the cast of Friends celebrated the show's 10th anniversary with a televised reunion. Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Kudrow came together for HBO Max special episode to mark the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the episode, Jennifer Aniston talked about her feelings of getting back on set.

"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'" Aniston, 53, told The Hollywood Reporter in December. "Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'"

She added that she left the filming a few times due to heightened emotions around the experience. "It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points," Aniston admitted. "I don't know how they cut around it."