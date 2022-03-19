Meghan Markle trying to steal the limelight from Prince William with Spotify show in June?

Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to overshadow Prince William's birthday by releasing her first podcast for Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Audio company on Thursday confirmed that the production for the Duchess's Spotify podcast continues and it will be released this summer.

Royal fans and pro-monarchy journalists have questioned the timing of the podcast release.

Social media websites were flooded with the comments on Meghan's statement.

"It’s the timing I find interesting. Of course it will be released in June.Could they be any more transparent?" said a user.

Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden said "That's the month of the Queen’s Birthday and big Platinum Jubilee celebrations." The Queen, however, was born on April 21, 1926.

Another user said, "Don’t forget also William birthday so maybe Meghan will do something to overshadow his day."