Ranveer Singh reveals what his day spent with in-laws looks like

Ranveer Singh reveals what his day spent with in-laws is like

Ranveer Singh praised his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone’s sport skills as he opened up about his time that he spent with his in-laws.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Gully Boy star revealed playing badminton when he visits his wife Deepika Padukone’s family.

Ranveer, who is a sports enthusiast himself and is, currently enjoying Premier League football in the United Kingdom, said that he treasures all the life advices Prakash gives him.

Praising his badminton skills, the 36-year-old actor admitted, “My father-in-law still got it. Whenever he picks up a badminton racquet, he puts on a show.”

“He'll stand in one place and make you run the entire court. Then sometimes, when he is in the mood, he will start doing these trick shots, which would blow your mind. He has got this almost saint-like energy,” Ranveer continued.

He added, “He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids that is invaluable. I really treasure all the life lessons that he teaches us."

Revealing that he can’t even beat his own wife, who is a National level badminton player herself, Ranveer further added, “It's been 10 years and I am yet to beat her.”

“And it's not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating. There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points,” Ranveer concluded. “Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her."