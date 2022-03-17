Britney Spears disable Instagram, leaves 40M fans worried

Britney Spears Instagram has vanished from the internet, leaving millions of her admirers worried.

The 40-year-old, who enjoys a fan following of 40 million on the app, has deleted her Instagram account after launching a series of posts about mental health.

Instagram officials have nothing to do with the disappearance, confirms TMZ.

In her latest post, Britney spoke about the power of being feared by other people.

The diva, who spent 13 years in conservatorship, said that loving people has got her no where and she is fixing her approach to live a fuller life.

"The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show !!!!" Spears recalls past experience.

She continued: "Let’s just say THIS TIME visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well … and you know what ??? Don’t ever pity me like my masseuse does …. “People do love you!” …. Huh ???? Huh ????"

"I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f**k yourselves," concluded Spears.

In an earlier post, which has now been deleted, Spears talked about how her father Jamie Spears 'stripped her womanhood' on the first day of her conservatorship.

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” the pop star began “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk …”

She continued, “He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same.”

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ????” she continued.