Camila Cabello talks of upcoming album release ‘Familia’: My most unfiltered version’

Camila Cabello recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her emotions regarding the upcoming release of her album Familia.

The album is said to drop on April 8 and until now, a teaser of the Familia journal has found its way to social media just four days ago.

She talked of her uncharacteristic personality change within the upcoming release during an interview with People for the Women of Worth initiative.

Cabello spoke of her personality change in an interview with People magazine for the Women of Worth initiative.

During the course of the interview, while she spoke of the intitiative, the singer also referenced her upcoming album and admitted that its "definitely the most honest and unfiltered that I've been."

"It's all just my experiences in the past couple years. All of it is new. I haven't really experienced or said any of these things before."

This revelation comes just days after Cabello shared a sneak peek of the Familia journal on Instagram.

The post contained a handwritten note that read, "Thank you so much for listening to and supporting my album. This journal will give you a little BTS (in bad handwriting) of Familia."

It's a deluxe version of the album basically that comes with a journal. I'm excited for people to see that," she says of the journal. "It was fun to go through every song and find cool little facts and tidbits that people don't know yet."





