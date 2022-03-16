Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's custody battle may take new turn

Kanye West's lawyer is 'seeking to establish formal custody arrangement between the rapper and Kim Kardashian, according to a new report.

Kim and Kanye, who are proud parents of four, currently have no official custody arrangement in place and have been attempting to figure it out themselves, but things have been getting worse between the two in recent days, and the drama has been playing out publicly.

Samantha Spector, the 44-year-old rapper's lawyer, plans on establishing a formal arrangement between the two. Should that fail, the attorney is prepared to go to a judge to implement ground rules regarding custody and visitation, according to TMZ.



The 41-year-old reality star and business mogul has allowed her ex to visit their children whenever he is in town and desires to do so, so long as their kids are not busy.



Kanye West spent three days this past week with his children, which was the first time he had seen them since the Super Bowl, according to Daily Mail.