Kim Kardashian ‘not happy’ with Pete Davidson amid text exchange with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'not happy' with beau Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live star's text messages with Kanye West got leaked.

According to OK!, the mum-of-four “is not happy with Pete… she has remorse about allowing Pete to go hard at Kanye at the weekend.”

Quoting its source, the outlet reported that the SKIMS founder “feels any moral high ground she had against Kanye could have been wiped away with the text messages — especially considering they were leaked.”

“Kim feels none of this should be played out in the way it has,” the insider spilled to the magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”