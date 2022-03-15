Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been decided to screen at the Cannes Film Festival.

The much-awaited movie’s release was pushed back several times due to Covid-19 pandemic , However, the project is ready to stole the spotlight at the 27th French fest on May 27.

The festival will go on from May 17 to May 28 with its complete line-up unveiled in the third week of April.

Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear are expected to appear in the line-up.

Cruise upcoming film will have its world premiere in San Diego.

The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.



