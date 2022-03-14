British Academy Film Awards 2022: List of key winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday.
Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honours.
BEST FILM:
“The Power of the Dog”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
“Belfast”
DIRECTOR:
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
LEADING ACTOR:
Will Smith, “King Richard”
LEADING ACTRESS:
Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
“Licorice Pizza”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
“CODA”
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:
“Drive My Car”
DOCUMENTARY:
“Summer of Soul”
ANIMATED FILM:
“Encanto”
ORIGINAL SCORE:
“Dune”, Hans Zimmer
EE RISING STAR AWARD:
Lashana Lynch
