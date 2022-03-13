Piers Morgan defends Prince William against ‘fake racism’

Piers Morgan has come out in support of Prince William against ‘fake racism’ after the Duke of Cambridge faced backlash over his alleged racist remarks.



Sharing the opinion piece of author and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the former Good Morning Britain presenter criticized the British-Nigerian activist, saying, “Disgusting race-baiting crap from one of the nastiest, most toxic pundits in Britain.”

He further said, “The Voice should be ashamed of itself too for fuelling this fake racism nonsense about [Prince] William.”

In her piece, Dr Shola says, “It’s time to call out Prince William on racism”.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu writes that the Duke is dehumanising Africans, Asians and non-white ethnic groups with his comments.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William drew sharp criticism after he said that it was “alien” to see war in Europe.