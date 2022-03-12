Benedict Cumberbatch learnt to castrate bulls: ‘he was brave and he was game’

Benedict Cumberbatch learnt to castrate bulls for the role of Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog as he took his lessons from real life cowboy Randy Rieman.

In an interview with The Times, Rieman discussed that the Sherlock actor spent two weeks learning all about ranch and cattle, including the process of castration.

Riemen said, “He was a really great sport. He was clearly quite intimidated because it was so far removed from his normal environment.”

“But he was brave and he was game. He was just as bloody and dirty as the rest of us by the end,” he added.

Talking about the branding tool used for the process, he said, “It is a hot iron,” adding that it made the 45-year-old actor nauseous.

“It sure is not a tattoo parlour. But he didn’t let on at the branding that any of it was intimidating at all. He received instruction well and took it to heart,” Reiman concluded.