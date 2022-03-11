Grimes says she and Elon Musk lived in an insecure $40,000 house

Grimes might be in on and off relationship with world’s richest person Elon Musk but she once had to live in a small insecure house .

The musician is making headlines with her Vanity Fair cover interview where she formally spilled the beans on birth of and Musk’s daughter, named Y.

Reacting to criticism on her partner’s spending habits, Grimes dished in the billionaire’s lifestyle stating, “People are like, 'He's hoarding money!' No, he's spending everything on [research and development]."

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. ... Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” she claimed.

“To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?,” the magazine quoted.

Grimes also addressed criticism over her love life with Musk. “I mean, when people say I'm a class traitor that is not an inaccurate description," she said.