Prince William criticised over fake news

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer who covered Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre has apologized for incorrect remarks attributed to the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William is currently under fire after a purported video of his remarks about the war in Ukraine surfaced.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said William doesn’t appear to have compared it to conflicts in Africa and Asia.

The journalist associated with UK's Daily Express said the remarks made by Duke were misheard and ended up starting a social media storm.

Earlier it was reported that during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre William said: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. The news every day, it’s almost unfathomable. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you.”

Meanwhile, a statement said Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on March 17.

The visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be their first time at the parade since the start of the pandemic.