Kanye West sparks anger as he attacks Pete Davidson again in second music video for Eazy

Kanye West, who previously depicted a claymation version of Pete Davidson getting kidnapped and buried alive in the official music video for Eazy, has doubled down on his attacks against the comedian in his second music video for the track.



The new version of the video - featuring The Game - was released and featured an animated version of the SNL comedian.

In the clip, The Game danced on a wrecked car while Kanye rapped on the ground next to him. An ambulance can be seen flashing its lights behind them while the skinned monkey used in the song's cover art engages in a fistfight with Pete.

Pete's face is pixelated but he wore a sweater emblazoned with the nickname 'Skete'.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian - who recently became legally single - has been dating Pete for several months. Meanwhile, Ye has been dating the likes of Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

The new visual comes shortly after West shocked fans with a claymation version where he was seen kidnapping, decapitating and then burning the comedian. The original “Eazy” video was released the same day that the Yeezy designer’s estranged wife, 41, was declared legally single on March 2.