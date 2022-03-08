Justin Trudeau meets Queen, says 'she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met the Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Monday, said the monarch was as "insightful and perspicacious as ever."
Trudeau, who is in the UK for talks on Ukraine, said he had an audience with the Queen - who recently had Covid-19 - at Windsor Castle.
"I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what is going on, asked me all sorts of questions about Canada," he told a Downing Street news conference.
"We had a really useful, for me anyway, conversation about global events, as we always do."
