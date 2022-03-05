Camila Cabello unveils 'themed’ birthday party plans

Camila Cabello revealed her plans for her 25th birthday and it appears the singer wants a themed party.
Talking on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Senorita hitmaker shared that she wants a ‘Y2K-themed party’.
The 25-year-old singer said, “I am having a Y2K-themed birthday party.”
She exhibited her excitement as she disclosed that it would be her first 'adult' birthday party of her life.
She went on saying, “It's my first like adult birthday party, too. So, I'm very excited about that. All 2000 music, everybody's coming dressed up in 2000 stuff.”
Another guest on the show, actor Nathan Lane, commented, “Way back in the 2000s.”
To this, Camila replied by saying, “Well, I feel like that is time that I'm nostalgic for.”
Camila also performed her new song Bam Bam on the show.
