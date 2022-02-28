‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev allegedly charging $20k for club appearances

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is reportedly charging upwards of $20,000 for nightclub appearances

Following the success of Netflix's Tinder Swindler, the show’s subject Simon Leviev, an alleged scammer, is reportedly charging upwards of $20,000 for nightclub appearances.

According to TMZ, Leviev is open to offers from places all around like Philadelphia and Boston to Germany and Mexico, with the package expected to include a private jet, a 5-star hotel suite, black SUV car service and two security guards.

Nightclub appearances aren’t the only way Leviev is looking to cash his Netflix fame; the alleged swindler has reportedly roped in the services of a professional rep and is also said to be working on a dating show in which women compete for him.

A podcast is also reportedly in the works, and Leviev is also signed onto e-greeting service Cameo where he charges anywhere from $200 to $1,000 for appearances.

Leviev’s star rose when he was made the subject of Netflix’s latest hit The Tinder Swindler which shows him swindling millions out of gullible women through dating app Tinder; he has since been banned from dating app.

He was earlier arrested in 2019 and sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel for previous fraud charges.