Troye Sivan reveals Taylor Swift’s reaction to ‘Three Months’ joke about the star

Troye Sivan revealed that he was worried about Taylor Swift’s reaction to a joke about her in Sivan’s Hollywood drama Three Months.

During his conversation with Daily Telegraph, the Youth hit-maker recalled that he told the Black Space singer about the film’s script as he didn’t want to offend his real life friend.

“I actually texted her because I didn't want to (expletive) her off or anything like that," he shared.

However, Swift was cool with the joke as Sivan revealed her reply to his text.

“So I texted her when I first read the script and I was like, ''by the way, I am doing this movie and there's this'' and she, like, loved it and laughed and so it was all good,' he said.

The singers usually leave fans swooning over their adorable bond as Swift noted in 2020 that he sent a cardigan to Melbourne for Sivan amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.