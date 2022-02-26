Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy blessed with a baby boy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former ladylove Chelsy Davy has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last month secretly.



According to Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, Chelsy welcomed her first baby at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

Chelsy, 36 who managed to keep her pregnancy and her boyfriend a secret, has not yet publicly announced the birth of her baby.

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.