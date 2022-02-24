Kristen Dunst shares the reason behind not planning a wedding with fiancé Jesse Plemons

Kristen Dunst has revealed the reasons for postponing her marriage with beau Jesse Plemons.
Although the couple already ‘call each other husband and wife’, they haven’t tied the knot officially.
The Melancholia actress said that the reason behind her postponing the wedding was her pregnancy and COVID-19.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she stated, “We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding.”
“There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” the 39-year-old actress added.
The couple met on the sets of Fargo and got engaged in January 2017. They have two kids together, Ennis Howard Plemons and James Robert Plemons.
