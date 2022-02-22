Britney Spears signs $15m deal to write tell-all book on her career and life

Britney Spears is ready to make big revelations about her career, personal life and family as she has reportedly signed a lucrative $15 million deal to write her memoir.
The 40-year-old singer will address her career, her personal life, and her family in the memoire as she reportedly signed a landmark deal with known publishers Simon & Schuster.
According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.
Britney Spears, in a post on Instagram, revealed that she was sitting on a vault of stories about her family members who sat by and watched her endure 13 grueling years of conservatorship, saying “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”
Channing Tatum talks about directorial debut ‘Dog’ and how he didn’t want to kill the man’s best friend
BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin talked about a host of issues with ARMY in a live session
‘Being your mom is a gift beyond comprehension,’ wrote Mandy Moore on her son Gus’ first birthday
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s standing in royal family
Camilla ‘slated to face’ major ‘struggles’ during Prince Charles’ coronation
Police have arrested an armed man from outside of Alexandra Daddario's property in LA