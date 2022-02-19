Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘risk losing Netflix’ as streaming giant ‘may back down’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing inclination to offer fans no updates over their Netflix projects has caused experts to issue a warning regarding the possibility that they may even end up losing the entire $100m (£72m) deal altogether.
He began by commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s slowness to react regarding their Netflix deal and explained that while, "I don't think the lack of product so far is indicative of any distress. But there are always stresses and strains here.”
"Harry and Meghan want to do something that speaks to their particular desire to make a point and Netflix may not feel that that's something that's going to sell very well.”
Mainly since "They are interested ultimately in the financial benefit they can get out of this association. But not short term, because they are a deep pocket."
