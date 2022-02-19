Elon Musk spotted with new girlfriend, Australian actress Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk was recently spotted with a woman and her name of the mystery woman has been finally revealed to fans.

Musk was just spotted landing in Los Angeles with this woman, outside his private jet barely five months after splitting up with singer Grimes.

The lady is revealed to be Australian actress Natasha Bassett who appeared as Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After.

The duo was captured getting off of SPACEX founder’s private jet. Bassett had on a wearing a long black coat and stylish pair of shades.

The tech billionaire was previously with Canadian singer Grimes with whom he had a baby boy in 2020 named X Æ A-Xii. However, the couple separated in 2021.

His new date is set to appear as Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the upcoming biopic Elvis.