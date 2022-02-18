‘The Tinder Swindler’ accuser feels ‘heartbroken’ over Simon Leviev’s new business venture

The Tinder Swindler’s accuser Pernilla Sjoholm speaks out about the heartbreak she’s suffered after learning of Simon Leviev’s new business venture of custom video messages.



During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she claimed, "To be honest, I was heartbroken to see any company collaborate with a criminal, he is wanted, still, in Europe, so he's just hiding in Israel at the moment."



She also added, "I think he has crimes against him, allegations against him in the US, as well, but no. It's honestly heartbreaking."

"I mean, we're coming out here, sharing our story, trying to share the world a criminal and what he's doing and for anyone to collaborate with these types of people it's honestly, it's very heartbreaking," she finally admitted before concluding.

